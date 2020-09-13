STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix acquires 'The Crown' actress Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf-starrer 'Pieces of a Woman'

The movie marks the English-language debut for Mundruczo, who is best known for directing 'White God', the winner of Prize Un Certain Regard at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Published: 13th September 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Shiah LaBeouf and (R) Vanessa Kirby (Photos | AP)

(L) Shiah LaBeouf and (R) Vanessa Kirby (Photos | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has bagged the worldwide rights for Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo's "Pieces of a Woman".

The deal with the streamer came just hours after the film's lead star Vanessa Kirby picked up the best actress trophy at the Venice Film Festival, reported Deadline.

The movie marks the English-language debut for Mundruczo, who is best known for directing "White God", the winner of Prize Un Certain Regard at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

"As a European filmmaker, I couldn't be more excited and appreciative of finding my home for this film with Netflix. Their taste in independent cinema feels like the United Artists of the 1970s. The true champions of filmmakers and original voices for today," the filmmaker said.

"Pieces of a Woman" is about Martha (Kirby) and Sean Carson (Shia LaBeouf), a Boston couple whose lives are irrevocably disrupted when their home birth goes horribly wrong and their midwife (Molly Parker) is brought up on charges of criminal negligence.

The film also features Ellen Burstyn as Martha's domineering mother.

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the movie.

The film hails from BRON Studios and Little Lamb in association with Creative Wealth Media and Proton Cinema.

Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson and Aaron Ryder have produced the project.

TAGS
Netflix Pieces of a Woman Vanessa Kirby Shia LaBeouf The Crown
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp