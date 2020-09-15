'Now that I have your attention': Chris Evans turns accidental photo leak into plea for increased voting in US polls

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Captain America star Chris Evans wants to turn his accidental explicit photo leak incident into a public service announcement.

Evans took to Twitter to break his silence after accidentally sharing his private photo, and used it as an opportunity to boost voter turnout for the upcoming US presidential election.

"Now that I have your attention. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" the 39-year-old star wrote on Twitter, his first comment since he accidently shared his private picture on Instagram for a brief period of time on Saturday.

Now that I have your attention





VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

The explicit photo leak sparked a Twitter frenzy, with the actor's name trending for several days on the social media platform.

Evans' younger brother, Scott Evans, joked about his brother's social media gaffe while Mark Ruffalo and Chrissy Teigen tried to comfort the actor over the blunder.

"@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining," joked Ruffalo.

At the moment, Evans is rumoured to be dating actress Lily James. He previously dated actress Jenny Slate.