'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki's actress wife Genevieve to play on-screen spouse in 'Walker' reboot

The upcoming show is a reimagining of CBS' long-running 1990s action/crime series 'Walker, Texas Ranger', created by Albert S Ruddy and Leslie Greif.

Published: 15th September 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Jared Padalecki and wife Genevieve Padalecki (Photo | Jared Padalecki, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Genevieve Padalecki will essay the role of real-life husband Jared Padalecki's wife in CW series 'Walker'.

According to Variety, Jared will essay the lead role of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years.

Genevieve will play his late wife, Emily, in flashbacks.

"As Walker tries to bond with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki (Lindsey Morgan), he grows increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death," the plotline reads.

The series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke.

Genevieve, best known for playing the central character in ABC Family's 2005 drama "Wildfire", met Jared on the sets of CW series "Supernatural", where she had a major recurring role.

The couple got married in 2010 following which Genevieve decided to take a break from acting to focus on her family and raising her three children with Jared.

