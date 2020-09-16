Jonathan Majors set to play key role in 'Ant-Man 3'

By Express News Service

Jonathan Majors is now on board the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He will play a major role in the third Ant-Man film, production of which is rumoured to begin next year.

Though no official announcement has been made yet, a report in Deadline claims Majors is likely to play the role of Kang the Conqueror, a time-travelling super-villain.

The film will be directed by Peyton Reed, who also helmed the first two films in the franchise starring Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly.

Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness has penned the script and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is attached to produce.

Majors was most recently seen in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and HBO’s currently running horror series Lovecraft Country.

He is popular for his role in The Last Black Man in San Francisco and is currently part of Idris Elba’s The Harder They Fall.