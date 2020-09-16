STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The curious case of Netflix's 'Cuties'

Sitting at a beauty parlour, one day, I saw a young girl, barely 12- 13 years old, walk in to get her perfectly natural eyebrows threaded.

Published: 16th September 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

This image released by Netflix shows the cast of the coming-of-age film 'Cuties.' (Photo | AP)

This image released by Netflix shows the cast of the coming-of-age film 'Cuties.' (Photo | AP)

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Sitting at a beauty parlour, one day, I saw a young girl, barely 12- 13 years old, walk in to get her perfectly natural eyebrows threaded. The beautician asked if she had come alone, and she showed that she had the money for the service. The beautician refused and asked the girl to return with her mother. This incident, though overtly harmless, disturbed me.

I kept seeing variations of this incident everywhere: on social media, where tweens and teens pretend to be an adult and pose in grown-up clothes and makeup; on reality shows where children trudge through grown-up routines; and in life itself. The more I see this, the more I cherish and feel thankful for the innocence I had when growing up.

This is what Maïmouna Doucoure says through her debut film, Cuties (Mignonnes in French), which sparked off a huge global controversy after Netflix, which acquired the French film, dropped a poster of the four girls in sexualised clothing. Widespread condemnations of the film were issued by those who had not seen the film. #CancelNetflix began trending, and Netflix later issued an apology, agreeing that the poster was not representative of the film.

However, the platform defended Cuties for being a commentary on child sexualisation. It is imperative that we get a couple of things out of the way first. The first is obvious. Don’t judge a film before you see it. The second: depiction isn’t always endorsement. Once you watch Cuties, it becomes clear that the film’s heart is in the right place. Doucoure explores the invisible trauma that children carry that is often dismissed without engagement.

Coming from a conservative family, the eleven-year-old Amy yearns for attention. When she doesn’t get it from her mother, who is traumatised by her own problematic marriage, Amy gets fascinated by the Cuties: a provocative tween dance group. And it is tough to ignore the Cuties. Loud, brash, disturbingly precocious, and incredibly misguided, they demand attention. The film’s strength is when it bares this dichotomy onscreen. These girls might be dressed in provocative clothes, and might act like adults, but often, we see the children they truly are.

These children who mistake a used condom for a balloon, ‘learn’ about sex and rape from porn... We often forget how corrosive misguided information can be. Fuelled by the curiosity of puberty, they break societal rules with a half-baked understanding of sexual liberation. They give themselves flawed goals and standards for beauty, ones that erode their inherent self-worth. All of this is to depict how troublesome reality is, and how important it is to address it. When the girls are dragged away by school authorities, they cry for ‘freedom’.

They sneak into a laser tag arcade and accuse the security of ‘copping a feel’ as he drags them out. And even more worryingly, Amy persuades a perverted guard to let them go, twerking her way out of the situation. It is a hazardous lesson for Amy, who tries again later to use her body to get out of a difficult situation. However, there are sequences where I was uncomfortable with the gaze. The camera, almost voyeuristically, zooms in to focus on the midriffs and backs of these children when they rehearse. These shots are attempts to make us uncomfortable, and they succeed.

But is this the best way to achieve that discomfort? Considering the sensitivity of the theme in hand, is hyper-sexualisation the best tool to use against the problem of hyper-sexualization? To invoke support for a campaign against deforestation, would we cut a tree? (This reminds me of what a friend once remarked about rape sequences in our cinema: We always only see the pain of the victim, but rarely the perversion of the perpetrator.

The victim’s pain is highlighted, while the perpetrator’s wickedness remains in the shadows.) Cuties also doesn’t really help us understand the conservative mother’s apathy towards Amy. Not all story threads tie together. Cuties is flawed, yes, but it is bold. It reminds us how we ignore children, and often don’t engage them with the respect and empathy they deserve. But I do wonder how Cuties would have fared had the camera maintained a respectable distance, opting to explicitly villanise the apathy of adults and the media influence on these naive minds. Nevertheless, it’s a film that deserves a far more nuanced debate than the one that is happening right now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuties Netflix
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp