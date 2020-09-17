STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jim Carrey to play Democratic presidenital candidate Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'

Before Carrey, the role of the Democratic leader was formerly played by Jason Sudeikis in the previous seasons of the show.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: As NBC's late-night show 'Saturday Night Live' is gearing up for a satirical show on the run-up to US Elections Day, actor Jim Carrey is all set to play the role of former American Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, reported Variety.

Before Carrey, the role of the Democratic leader was formerly played by Jason Sudeikis in the previous seasons of the show.

According to Variety, NBC is planning to launch the 46th season of the 'Saturday Night Live' on October 3. The new season of the show will have a limited in-studio audience due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Announcing the return of the cast, including favourites such as Kate McKinnon, the TV network NBC was careful to say the show will "originate" from Studio 8H, which means some elements will be pre-recorded or virtual.

The last season aired at the height of the pandemic, with cast recording from their homes over Zoom, and guest hosts including Tom Hanks.

