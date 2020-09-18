STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jake Gyllenhaal, Antoine Fuqua reteam for 'The Guilty' remake 

Jake Gyllenhaal is reuniting with filmmaker Antoine Fuqua for the upcoming remake of Danish feature The Guilty.

Published: 18th September 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Jake Gyllenhaal is reuniting with filmmaker Antoine Fuqua for the upcoming remake of Danish feature The Guilty. The duo had previously collaborated on 2015 boxing drama Southpaw.

The new movie has a script by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, reported Deadline. The original film, a suspense thriller, was the official entry of Denmark for the Best International Feature category of 2019 Academy Awards. The film had also bagged the world audience award at Sundance the same year.

The story follows a police officer under investigation who is demoted to desk-work at an emergency call centre. When he receives a terrified phone call from a kidnapped woman, he must battle his internal demons in order to save her.Gyllenhaal will also produce alongside Nine Stories co-founder Riva Marker. The actor was last seen in Velvet Buzzsaw.

