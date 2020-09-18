Oscar-winning singer Sam Smith says his third album 'Love Goes' will debut on October 30

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British singer Sam Smith has announced that his third album will be released worldwide on October 30.

The much-awaited LP from the Oscar-winning musician is a follow-up to 2014's 'In the Lonely Hour' and 'The Thrill of It All' (2017).

Smith, 28, shared the news in a statement posted on Twitter, saying that the album has been titled 'Love Goes'.

I'm overjoyed to announce my third album (I can't believe I'm saying that) ‘Love Goes’. This album marks a time of experimentation and self discovery in my life. I wrote this from the age of 26-28 and it’s been one hell of a ride. Pre-order at https://t.co/MT3aFWKnbY. pic.twitter.com/x1QydNlmLd — samsmith (@samsmith) September 17, 2020

"I'm so excited to announce my third album 'Love Goes'. This album is a collection of songs I've written over the last two years. Each song a separate story.

"The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically. Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations," Smith said.

The end result of the journey, the singer said, was "so magical and so therapeutic and fun".

"My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures. No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing. After it all I still believe love is the answer.

"And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on," he concluded.

The album was previously scheduled to release in May this year and had a different title then, 'To Die For'.

But Smith delayed the LP due to the coronavirus pandemic and also promised it would come with changes and additions to the album.

'Love Goes' will feature collaborations with Labrinth ("Love Goes") and Calvin Harris ("Promises"), as well as Smith's previously released collaborations with Normani ("Dancing with a Stranger") and Burna Boy.