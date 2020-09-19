Lady Gaga speaks out against racism, terms 'white supremacy' as a poison

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Musician Lady Gaga in a recent interview spoke out against racism and termed "white supremacy" a poison.

According to Fox News, in the interview with Billboard magazine, the 34-year-old singer also criticized people who indulge in social media activity but fail to participate in the change that America needs.

"When you're born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy. I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I've been taught my whole life," Fox News quoted Lady Gaga as saying to the Billboard magazine.

"Social justice is not just literacy, it's a lifestyle. What do I think about [posting] a black square? I think everybody has a different feeling about a black square," she added.

The Grammy and Oscar winner also pointed out that she is not like the ones who would show off the moments of their activism on her show just because it's trendy.

"I call that the Lindseys: the girls that protest and are taking pictures of themselves like, 'Look at me protesting!'To say that I would do it to make my show relevant? Absolutely not. I would do it to make my show right. I would do it to make my show good," Lady Gaga said.

This comes months after the 'Chromatica' singer had posted a long statement on her Instagram where she is seen vowing to stand with the Black community.