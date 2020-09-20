STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix to develop 'The Hunt for Atlantis' adaptation

Aaron Berg will pen the project which will be produced by Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan's 6th & Idaho banner.

Published: 20th September 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

US director Matt Reeves. (File photo | AP)

Hollywood director Matt Reeves (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix is working on the movie adaptation of author Andy McDermott's bestseller book "The Hunt for Atlantis".

According to Deadline, the streamer has acquired the rights for the book and plans to develop it as a potential franchise property.

Aaron Berg will pen the project which will be produced by Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan's 6th & Idaho banner.

"Years after the disappearance of her parents, brilliant NYU grad student Nina Wilde teams with cavalier ex-SAS British bodyguard Eddie Chase when a tech-billionaire sends them on a globe-trotting race to discover the legendary lost city," the official plotline read.

Subsequent titles in the book series, which started in 2007, revolved around the pursuit of the mythical sword Excalibur, the great hall of Valhalla, the Fountain of Youth and the golden city of El Dorado.

Mike Landry and Berg will also produce the project with Berg, Reeves and Kassan, and Derek S. Jancisin serving as executive producer.

More from Entertainment English
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matt Reeves The Hunt for Atlantis Adam Kassan Andy McDermott
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp