'You' star Penn Badgley, singer Domino Kirke welcome first child

LOS ANGELES: "You" star Penn Badgley and singer Domino Kirke have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Kirke, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that the couple welcomed the little one on August 11.

"His heart-shaped home #40dayspostpartum," she shared, along with a photo of the placenta which was printed on a piece of paper.

Kirke announced their pregnancy in February, revealing that she previously endured "two miscarriages in a row".

The singer also shares 10-year-old son Cassius with an ex-partner, musician Morgan O'Kane. Badgley, 33, and Kirke began dating in 2014, and tied the knot three years later in a small courthouse ceremony.