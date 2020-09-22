STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daniel Levy mulls potential 'Schitt's Creek' movie after big Emmy success

Published: 22nd September 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Daniel Levy, star and co-creator of "Schitt's Creek", has said he would love to work on the big-screen adaptation of the multiple Emmy winning comedy series if he gets a "freaking good" idea for a film.

The Canadian television sitcom, created by Daniel Levy and his father, co-star Eugene Levy, follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a rundown small town they once purchased as a joke.

The popular sitcom created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday.

"Schitt's Creek" was nominated for 15 Emmys this year and the ceremony opened with seven straight wins for the show, including outstanding comedy series, lead actor and actress for Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, and supporting actor and actress for Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.

At the ceremony's virtual backstage area, Daniel Levy teased the possibility of reviving the recently ended series in movie format, reported Variety.

"Here's the thing: Some people have been asking that.

If there is an idea that pops into my head and worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point," he said.

The actor, who plays David Rose in the CBC series, said the final season was "the best way we could've ever ended the show", but added he would bring the show back for the right idea.

"Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads soon. I would love to work with these beautiful people again. This has been the most incredible experience," he said.

Daniel and Eugene Levy also took home Emmys in the writing and directing categories, making it the first series to win all the top prizes in the section.

"Schitt's Creek" was nominated alongside "Insecure", "Dead to Me", "The Good Place", "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel", and "What We Do in the Shadows".

