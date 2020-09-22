STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kit Harington doesn't want to portray role of 'silent' man after 'Game of Thrones'

Harington, who played warrior Jon Snow in the HBO epic fantasy show for over 10 years, reflected how the idea of 'inherited male trauma' stops men from being honest about their emotions.

LONDON: Actor Kit Harington says in his post "Game of Thrones" career, he wants to steer clear of playing emotionally repressed "silent" men on screen.

The actor, who played warrior Jon Snow, one of the pivotal characters in the HBO epic fantasy show for over 10 years, reflected how the idea of "inherited male trauma" stops men from being honest about their emotions.

"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son.

"We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don't want to play any more.

It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of," Harington told The Telegraph. The 33-year-old actor also said he was raised in a "gender fluid" way by his mother.

"I asked for a Mighty Max and she bought me a Polly Pocket. I asked for an Action Man and I got a doll - it was very gender fluid from the word go. And I went with it," he explained.

Harington currently stars in the second season of the Netflix police interrogation drama "Criminal".

