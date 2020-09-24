CW series 'Supergirl' to end with upcoming sixth season
Makers of CW’s superhero series, Supergirl, have announced that the upcoming season 6 will be its last season. The decision was taken jointly by CW and producers Warner Bros.
To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season.
The makers are reportedly aiming for a 2021 release for the final season.
The series about Superman’s cousin debuted on CBS in 2015, before moving to CW from season 2 onwards. Supergirl has been an integral part of CW’s Arrowverse. It is to be noted that while Arrow was canceled earlier this year, the other shows that are scheduled to continue are The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and Superman and Lois. Based on characters from DC, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is made by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros and executive produced by Greg Berlanti.