STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine': Zayn Malik on welcoming daughter with Gigi Hadid

The news was shared by 27-year-old Malik on Twitter where he posted a black-and-white picture of the baby girl's tiny hand clutching his finger.

Published: 24th September 2020 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have become parents to a baby girl.

The news was shared by 27-year-old Malik on Twitter where he posted a black-and-white picture of the baby girl's tiny hand clutching his finger.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

"Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together," he wrote in the post on Wednesday.

In April, Hadid, 25, confirmed that she was pregnant during her appearance on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

The model said she and Malik were "happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support".

Malik and Hadid first started dating in November 2015.

They announced their split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance.

In January 2019, they broke up once again but got back together by the end of the year.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik daughter Gigi Hadid daughter
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp