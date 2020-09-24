STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'This Is Us' season five premiere preponed to October 27

The season five announcement comes days after actor Ron Cephas Jones won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor for the drama series last week.

Published: 24th September 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

'This Is Us' cast members pose for a picture (Photo | This Is Us, Instagram handle)

'This Is Us' cast members pose for a picture (Photo | This Is Us, Instagram handle)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The fifth season of NBC's popular drama series "This Is Us" will premiere two weeks earlier.

The new season will now launch with a two-hour premiere on October 27 instead of November 10, reported Variety.

The season five announcement comes days after actor Ron Cephas Jones won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor for the drama series last week.

ALSO READ | 'This Is Us' will attack coronavirus 'head on' in season 5: Creator Dan Fogelman

"This Is Us" follows the lives of Pearson family across several generations.

It features Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K.

Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson.

The show has been created by Dan Fogelman, who also executive produces it alongside Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal.

20th Century Fox Television produces the series.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
This is us This Is Us season 5
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp