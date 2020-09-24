'This Is Us' season five premiere preponed to October 27

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The fifth season of NBC's popular drama series "This Is Us" will premiere two weeks earlier.

The new season will now launch with a two-hour premiere on October 27 instead of November 10, reported Variety.

The season five announcement comes days after actor Ron Cephas Jones won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor for the drama series last week.

"This Is Us" follows the lives of Pearson family across several generations.

It features Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K.

Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson.

The show has been created by Dan Fogelman, who also executive produces it alongside Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal.

20th Century Fox Television produces the series.