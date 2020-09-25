STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ryan Gosling collaborating with David Leitch on untitled stuntman drama

Drew Pearce, who wrote Leitch's hit "Fast and Furious" spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw", will be penning the script.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Gosling (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is teaming up with "Hobbs & Shaw" director David Leitch for a stuntman action drama.

The yet-to-be-titled project has been acquired by Universal Pictures after a round of heated bidding, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Drew Pearce, who wrote Leitch's hit "Fast and Furious" spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw", will be penning the script.

The plot details of the project are not yet known. Gosling, who will be playing the lead in the movie, will also produce along with Guymon Casady.

Leitch will produce with partner Kelly McCormick through their 87North production banner.

Pearce and Geoff Schaevitz will serve as executive producers.

Gosling will next star in "Project Hail Mary" adaptation and Universal's "Wolf Man" monster movie project.

He will also feature opposite Chris Evans in "The Gray Man", which hails from Netflix and the Russo Bros.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ryan Gosling
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The real break for the singer only came in 1969, when veteran Tamil actor and former CM MG Ramachandran (MGR) wanted him to sing in his movie 'Adimaipenn'. It was a rare opportunity since SPB was not known at that point. The song was 'Aayiram Nilave Vaa' (Come, 1000 moons) and it was a big hit. (Photo | EPS)
Rest in Peace: Goodbye to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp