Selena Gomez embraces her kidney transplant scar in latest Instagram photo

She also expressed to her followers in the caption about her struggle with the scar after the kidney transplant.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

In August 2016, Selena Gomez had announced she was taking time off to address lupus-triggered anxiety and depression. (Youtube screen grab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Setting the new examples of 'embracing one's scars,' American singer Selena Gomez on Thursday (local time) shared a picture of herself sporting a swimsuit and showing off her kidney transplant surgery scar.

The 'Fetish' singer took to Instagram to share the picture where she is confidently seen posing in the blue coloured swim-suit.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," she wrote in the caption.

The 'Spring Breakers' star, further in the caption made a very empowering statement about body positivity and confidence.

"I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that," she wrote.

As reported by Fox News, Gomez received a kidney transplant from pal and "Grown-ish" star Francia Raisa in 2017 after experiencing complications from her lupus diagnosis.

The 28-year-old singer's transplant scar was first seen in paparazzi photographs in 2018.

Raisa also showed her own procedure scars from the noble decision to donate one of her kidneys to Gomez and said she also went through bouts of depression afterward in 2018.

