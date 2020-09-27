STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Sixth Sense' director M Night Shyamalan unveils title of next film

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is rumoured that the movie might be connected with some of the other films by the director.

Published: 27th September 2020

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The title of M Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller is "Old", the director has announced.

The filmmaker took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update.

"Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called 'Old'," tweeted a masked Shyamalan holding a clapperboard.

He also shared the artwork of the film - a depiction of an hourglass, with people tumbling instead of sand, and text reading, "A New Trip from writer/director M Night Shyamalan. It's only a matter of time."



Shyamalan, who has written the script, will also produce the project.

The cast includes the likes of Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

The film is part of the director's two-picture deal with the studio which was announced in 2019.

Universal released Shyamalan's three previous films - "Glass" (2019), "Split" (2017) and "The Visit" (2015), all of which were box office hits.

"Old" was originally scheduled to hit the screens on February 26, 2021, but the studio pulled it from the calendar amid the release date shuffle forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will now hit theatres on July 23, 2021.

