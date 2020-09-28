STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet makes $280 million worldwide

Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet is having a successful run in the parts of the world where theatres have reopened.

Published: 28th September 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet is having a successful run in the parts of the world where theatres have reopened. Tenet’s box office collection has crossed a staggering $280 million worldwide. While the film rules in the US, the overall box office is struggling to cope due to the pandemic. The Warner Bros. production is the biggest studio film to hit the theatres amidst the pandemic.

Highly anticipated films including Daniel Craig’s new Bond movie, No Time to Die and Pixar’s comedy Soul are slated for a November release. Disney’s new horror film, The Empty Man starring James Badge Dale will release on October 23.As theatres and the film industry are slowly reviving, Disney postponed the release of its three productions: Marvel’s Black Widow, Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tenet
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp