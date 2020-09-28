Christopher Nolan’s Tenet makes $280 million worldwide

By Express News Service

Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet is having a successful run in the parts of the world where theatres have reopened. Tenet’s box office collection has crossed a staggering $280 million worldwide. While the film rules in the US, the overall box office is struggling to cope due to the pandemic. The Warner Bros. production is the biggest studio film to hit the theatres amidst the pandemic.

Highly anticipated films including Daniel Craig’s new Bond movie, No Time to Die and Pixar’s comedy Soul are slated for a November release. Disney’s new horror film, The Empty Man starring James Badge Dale will release on October 23.As theatres and the film industry are slowly reviving, Disney postponed the release of its three productions: Marvel’s Black Widow, Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile.