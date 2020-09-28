STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K-pop band BTS to release new album 'BE' in November

The group has also been sharing moments from the album's creation on their official YouTube channel 'BangtanTV.'

Korean pop band BTS (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Fans of K-pop band BTS have a reason to rejoice as the band is all set to release its new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition).'

As reported by Variety, the album will be available worldwide at midnight EST on November 20. It will also be printed in limited quantities for first-run print only- stocks and pre-order periods may vary by retailer.

"The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, 'Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on'," Variety quoted the announcement.

"For this album, in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music-making process but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc" it further said.

"It reflects the thoughts, emotions, and deepest ruminations of BTS while working on the album. This new project is expected to offer an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most 'BTS-ish' music yet," it added.

The group has also been sharing moments from the album's creation on their official YouTube channel 'BangtanTV.'

According to Variety, BTS will appear on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a weeklong special from Sept 28 to Oct 2, bringing comedy and amazing performances.

BTS will also hold their online concert 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' on October 10 and 11.

