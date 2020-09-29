STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disney postpones it's D23 Expo to September 2022

D23 has become Disney's go-to-place for major news, bringing the stars together and exclusive footage of its upcoming projects.

Disney

Disney (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The next edition of the D23 Expo, a Disney fan convention has been postponed by a year to 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event, which takes place every two years, was originally penciled in for the summer of 2021, but will now take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from September 9 to 11, 2022.

D23 has become Disney's go-to-place for major news, bringing the stars together and exclusive footage of its upcoming projects.

The most recent edition of D23 took place in August 2019. It was notably a star-studded affair and with Disney trotting out stars like Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jamie Foxx, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and the cast of 'Eternals'.

Disney also used the convention to officially confirm that Ewan McGregor was back as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney Plus series, as well as to lay out plans for Marvel Studios' Disney Plus shows.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the next installment will come as Disney prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its foundation, and the company is promising a first look at how it plans to celebrate the milestone.

Disney has another big 2022 convention, August's Star Wars Celebration, slated for less than one month before its new D23 date.

Disney D23 Expo D23 Expo postpone
