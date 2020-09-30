STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

BTS to hold 'Map of the Soul ON:E' online concert in October

The septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- recently released their debut full-fledged English single "Dynamite" that returned to the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100.

Published: 30th September 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS

South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

SEOUL: K-pop sensation BTS are set to host the "BTS Map of the Soul ON:E" online concert for the ARMY of fans around the world next month, their management agency BigHit Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

To be held in Seoul, the two hour-long virtual show will be livestreamed worldwide on October 10 and 11.

The septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- recently released their debut full-fledged English single "Dynamite" that returned to the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100.

According to a press release, the title "Map of the Soul ON:E" signifies a one and only "ONline Edition" concert.

BigHit Entertainment said the concert is an attempt to make those fans happy who were disappointed when offline shows of the band, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scene as they are known to global audiences, were cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

"We have prepared never-before-seen stages and various setlists for fans who must have felt disappointed by the cancellation of offline concerts due to COVID-19.

"Some songs will also be given variations across the two days.

We hope you look forward to 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'," the agency said in a statement.

Technological aspects such as 4K resolution, AR and XR will offer a more theatrical quality to the audience from their homes, but will also provide "multi-view live streaming" that displays six multi-view screens from which fans can select their favourite one.

In June, BTS opened a new era of on-contact shows with "BANG BANG CON The Live" that saw a 756,600 strong ARMY members in attendance.

The group will also release their next album "BE" on November 20.

More information about the upcoming concert can be found on Weverse Shop.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BTS BTS online concert BTS Map of the Soul ON:E
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp