Dallas Liu joins the cast of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

By Express News Service

Dallas Liu, who is famous for starring in the comedy Pen15 and Fox crime comedy-drama Bones, has joined the cast of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The details about Liu’s role in the film are being kept under wraps. The film marks Marvel’s first project with an Asian lead. Starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as the titular martial arts superhero, the film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Shang Chi also stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Ronnie Chieng.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing the film. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are attached as executive producers. Shang Chi was one of the films whose production was paused last March due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting resumed five months later and was wrapped by October end. The film is slated to be released on September 3.