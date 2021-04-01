Knives Out  sequels bagged by Netflix

By Express News Service

Streaming platform Netflix has reached a deal for two sequels for Rian Johnson’s 2019 film, Knives Out. While Netflix has not revealed the price at which the deal was finalised, according to a report from Deadline, it must have cost the platform around $450 million, making it one of Netflix’s largest acquisitions.

The sequel for the first film, which got Johnson an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay, will go on floors this summer. The film will be produced by Johnson along with Ram Bergman.

The 2019 film, which follows a master detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, dysfunctional family, features an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.