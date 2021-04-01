STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'To All The Boys' spinoff series starring Anna Cathcart in the works

The final chapter of the trilogy, "To All The Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever", released in February.

Published: 01st April 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A series spinoff of Netflix's hit teen rom-com film franchise "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" is in development with Anna Cathcart, who played Kitty, the youngest of the three Covey sisters in the popular trilogy, in the lead.

According to Deadline, the franchise from Awesomeness and ACE Entertainment is behind the potential series.

The final chapter of the trilogy, "To All The Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever", released in February.

Jenny Han, author of the "To All the Boys" books, is the creator, writer, and executive producer of the potential series.

Siobhan Vivian and Han are co-writing the pilot script.

The untitled half-hour romantic comedy series spinoff, now in early development, would follow Kitty on her quest to find true love.

"Always and Forever" saw the middle sister Lara Jean Covey, played by Lana Condor, find a middle path of enrolling into the college of her dreams while trying out a long-distance relationship with high school boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

The final film also saw Cathcart's Kitty meets a boy in Seoul during the family's trip to South Korea and start a long-distance relationship with him.

Over the course of the trilogy, Kitty has served as matchmaker -- initially for Lara, when she secretly mailed the letters penned by her older sister to her crushes, triggering all the follow-up events, then for her father Dan (John Corbett), helping him find a companion and future wife in their neighbour Trina Rothschild (Sarayu Rao).

The film franchise also stars Jordan Fisher, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, and Holland Taylor.

Netflix declined comment on the news of the series spin-off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
To all the boys Netflix Anna Cathcart
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp