STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift announces 'Fearless' bonus tracks with anagrams

Swift's fans were in a social media frenzy on Friday after the singer dropped a teaser ahead of the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Published: 03rd April 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Feeding into Swifties' love of Easter eggs and delving deeper into potential hidden meanings, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared a cryptic video announcing her 'Fearless' bonus tracks.

Swift's fans were in a social media frenzy on Friday after the singer dropped a teaser ahead of the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version).

The Grammy-winning hitmaker posted a mysterious video on her social media where a series of scrambled letters come out of an animated gold vault as cryptic music played in the background.

Along with the video, she wrote, "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert. Happy decoding."

Her most dedicated fans accepted the challenge and decoded the video within minutes of her post with some believing that the star is hinting at the song titles of her six never-before-released tracks from the new album -- and perhaps a new track with singer Keith Urban.

"This is what I've decoded. One of the songs features KEITH URBAN," one fan wrote.

The two have previously collaborated on his track 'Highway Don't Care'.

Many fans think the following new songs will be included on the Fearless re-release: 'You All Over Me' featuring Maren Morris, 'We Were Happy', 'Bye, Bye, Baby', 'That's When', 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' and 'Don't You'.

One Twitter user speculated that 'Bye, Bye, Baby' is "Probably the new name of 'One Thing'" -- and several other Twitter users have been reacting to Swift's vault challenge with hillarious memes.

Last week, Swift dropped 'You All Over Me (From the Vault)' featuring Maren Morris. It marks the first of the new six tracks that will appear on the upcoming Fearless (Taylor's Version) -- set to debut this month, reported People magazine.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will feature re-recordings of 20 songs from her sophomore album Fearless. Former Nashville record company Big Machine Label Group (where she first signed at age 15) previously owned the rights to the album following its November 11, 2008 release.As per People magazine, during an appearance on Good Morning America in February, Swift revealed that the six new additions "almost made [it on] the original Fearless album."

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will release on April 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taylor Swift Fearless
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp