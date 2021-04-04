STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ariana Grande shares romantic photos with fiance Dalton Gomez

Gomez at the end headed back to Los Angeles for his job and Grande took a big leap by joining him on the West Coast.

Published: 04th April 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ariana Grande

American singer Ariana Grande (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande on Sunday shared cuddling pictures with her fiance Dalton Gomez and penned a sweet note for him terming him 'my heart person'.

The 27-year-old crooner took to Instagram and posted a triplet of cuddly photographs with the 25-year-old real estate agent. In one picture, Gomez is seen smiling while Grande folds her arms around him, while in another the connected pair share a hug in the moonlight.

"!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u," she captioned the romantic snaps.

The sweet accolade came about a month after several were spotted on a rare date night in Los Angeles, People magazine has revealed. The 'Positions' singer and Gomez, who got engaged in December, often keep their relationship out of the spotlight."He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private," a source previously the magazine.

Previously, a source already the magazine, "He loves keeping his relationship with Ari hidden."

The 'Stuck with You' songstress and her now-life partner started dating last January, and their relationship got serious while quarantining in New York City amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gomez at the end headed back to Los Angeles for his job and Grande took a big leap by joining him on the West Coast.

Previously, a source to People magazine said, "It was getting interesting for them to see one another, so she chose to take her chance. She bought a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

The real estate agent ended up Grande's 6th studio collection 'Positions' - and months after the release of the album, 'The Voice' mentor posted photographs announcing their engagement."Forever n then some," Grande captioned the big reveal.

Her family is also "very happy" about their commitment, an insider recently told the magazine.

"Ari's family is very happy. Everybody loves Dalton. He is extraordinary for Ari. This period of her life has been extremely calm and ordinary positively. They are exceptionally glad that she is wedding Dalton," said the insider said at that point. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariana Grande Dalton Gomez
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp