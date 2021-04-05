STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Walking Dead' final season to premiere in August 2021

The season 11 will launch with eight episodes and will feature total 24 episodes.

Published: 05th April 2021

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in 'The Walking Dead'. (Photo | AMC Network)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The eleventh and final season of popular zombie drama "The Walking Dead" will premiere on AMC network on August 22.

The makers of the show, which concluded its season 10 on Sunday, shared the premiere date of the upcoming season in a teaser released on AMC.

"Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever," showrunner Angela Kang said in a statement to Variety.

"The stakes will be high: we'll see more zombies; tons of action; intriguing new stories; never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them," she added.

The season 11 will launch with eight episodes and will feature total 24 episodes.

Based on the Image Comics series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, "The Walking Dead" debuted on AMC in 2010.

The show centres on the survivors of a zombie apocalypse and the communities they form, as well as the shifting alliances those tribes reach with each other.

It stars actors Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton and Cooper Andrews The series spawned TV spin-offs "Fear the Walking Dead", which was renewed for a Season 7, and the two-season limited series "The Walking Dead: World Beyond".

Other spin-offs and tie-in films are also in the works.

