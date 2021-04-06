'Star Trek: Lower Decks' renewed for Season 3

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming platform Paramount plus has renewed "Star Trek: Lower Decks" for a 10-episode third season, ahead of the August premiere of the animated series' season two.

According to Deadline, the renewal was announced during Star Trek's First Contact Day virtual event.

Emmy winner Mike McMahan has created "Star Trek: Lower Decks" that focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S.Cerritos, in 2380.

The voice cast features actors Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell and Gillian Vigman.

"Star Trek:Lower Decks" season two will start streaming from August 12.