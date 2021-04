By Express News Service

Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez has been roped to star opposite Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black in the upcoming film adaptation of the popular video game, Boderlands.

Ramirez will play the role of business tycoon and arms manufacturer Atlas, the most powerful person in the game’s universe.

Filmmaker Eli Roth is directing the film from a script by Emmy-winning Chernobyl-creator Craig Mazin.