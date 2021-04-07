STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
George Clooney, Julia Roberts-starrer 'Ticket To Paradise' locks September 2022 release date

The film will feature Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

Published: 07th April 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts (Photos | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts' upcoming movie "Ticket To Paradise" will be released in the US theatrically on September 30, 2022. The film will feature Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The two actors previously shared screen space in movies such as "Ocean's 11", "Ocean's 12" and "Money Monster. According to Variety, "Ticket To Paradise" is expected to begin filming later this year. The movie will be shot on location in Queensland, Australia, and will get tax incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy.

Ol Parker, known for movies like "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again" and "Best Exotic Marigold Hotel", will direct from a script he wrote with Daniel Pipski. Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balderstone and Sarah Harvey.

Clooney is also producing with Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures, alongside Roberts, Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films.

