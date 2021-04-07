Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star on turning 67

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a birthday message for martial arts legend Jackie Chan, who turned 67 on Wednesday. Disha posted a picture posing with Chan, with whom she featured in the 2017 film "Kung Fu Yoga".

"Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings i've ever known @jackiechan love you taguu," Disha wrote alongside the image. "Kung Fu Yoga" revolves around Jack, an archaeology professor, who teams up with an Indian professor to discover India's lost treasure.

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham. She will also be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".