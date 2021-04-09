Benny Safdie, Rachel McAdams join adaptation of Are You There God?

By Express News Service

Uncut Gems co-director Benny Safdie is all set to star alongside Rachel McAdams in the film adaptation of author Judy Blume’s classic novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), the movie will also feature Ant-Man star Abby Ryder Fortson and Oscar winner Kathy Bates.

According to Collider, the coming-of-age story is about Margaret Simon (Fortson), a sixth-grader who questions everything about adolescence and puberty, and is searching the universe for whatever answers she can find.

With her mother (McAdams) and grandmother (Bates) trying to guide her through a time when everything is changing, they too find that you never stop questioning your path and defining what is meaningful in your life.

Safdie, known for movies like Good Time and Pieces of a Woman, will portray Margaret’s father, Herb.

James L Brooks and his Gracie Films banner will produce the film alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Brooks, Fremon Craig and Blume.

Notably, Safdie will next appear in Paul Thomas Anderson’s next, opposite Bradley Cooper, as well as in Showtime’s TV series The Curse with Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. He most recently joined the cast of Disney Plus’ upcoming Star Wars’ spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi series.