STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Britney Spears gets COVID-19 vaccine with beau Sam Asghari

It's unclear which vaccine Spears received, but fans thanked her in the comments of her Instagram post for 'encouraging others to get it' too.

Published: 09th April 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A vaccinated pop queen! American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has become the latest celebrity to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

On Thursday, Spears shared that she got the COVID-19 vaccine alongside her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The singer took to her Instagram handle to share a video documenting her experience after getting a shot of the vaccine.

"What did you think of the vaccine?" Asghari can be seen asking Spears on camera. She responded, "The people on the internet said it was really bad like a bullet through your arm." Spears added, "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

The couple then gives each other a high-five. Spears captioned the post by quoting Sacha Baron Cohen's "Great success!" line from 'Borat'. "Got the COVID vaccine, Great success...High-five!!!!!! @samasghari," she wrote in the caption.

It's unclear which vaccine Spears received, but fans thanked her in the comments for "encouraging others to get it" too. Spears' video about getting vaccinated comes several days after singer Mariah Carey shared a video of herself receiving a dose.

According to the Los Angeles Times, more than 35 per cent of California residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 20 per cent are fully vaccinated as cases continue to fall in the Golden State. But that's not to say the third-largest state in the United States is COVID free, reported E! News.

Spears isn't the first celebrity to share her vaccine experience with fans. On April 7, Today's show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager each bared an arm on live TV as they received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from a group of Walgreens pharmacists.

Ryan Reynolds, Martha Stewart, Dolly Parton and many more have also posted their vaccine experience online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britney Spears Britney Spears vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus Sam Asghari
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp