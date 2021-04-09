STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Makers of 'Black Adam' cast young actor Bodhi Sabongui in key role

Published: 09th April 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Teen actor Bodhi Sabongui

Teen actor Bodhi Sabongui (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Up-and-coming actor Bodhi Sabongui has been roped in by the makers of New Line and DC's much-anticipated superhero movie "Black Adam". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sabongui (13), will play a key role in the Dwayne Johnson-led action adventure movie.

The Canadian-American actor of Egyptian heritage, has previously worked in The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow", ABC show "A Million Little Things" and Netflix series "The Babysitters Club". "Black Adam" is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s. Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming "Jungle Cruise", will helm "Black Adam".

The movie also features actors Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

TAGS
Bodhi Sabongui Black Adam Dwayne Johnson Aldis Hodge DC Movies
Comments

