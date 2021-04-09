Tom Holland to star in Apple's 'The Crowded Room'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who is widely known for playing Spider-Man in Marvel films, is set to star in 'The Crowded Room', Apple's anthology series from writer Akiva Goldsman.

As per Variety, the anthology will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The first season of the series will be based on the biography 'The Minds of Billy Milligan' by Daniel Keyes.

It will tell the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder). Apple has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Goldsman will adapt the book for the screen and will executive produce under his Weed Road Productions banner, with Holland set to executive produce in addition to starring.

Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer will also executive produce. The series will be a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency.

This is not the first Apple project in which Holland has featured. The streamer most recently released the drama feature 'Cherry', which featured Holland in the lead role.

He is best known for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the iconic superhero in five films to date with the sixth, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', set for release in December.

His other feature credits include 'In the Heart of the Sea', 'The Current War', and 'The Devil All the Time'. He will star in the upcoming 'Uncharted' film adaptation as well. Meanwhile, Goldsman won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the screenplay of 'A Beautiful Mind.'

His other feature writing credits include 'Cinderella Man', 'The Da Vinci Code', and 'I Am Legend'.

He is no stranger to television writing either, having penned a dozen episodes of 'Fringe' and co-developed the DC Comics TV series 'Titans'. He is also heavily involved in ViacomCBS' rebooted 'Star Trek' TV universe, including co-creating 'Star Trek: Picard' and serving as co-creator and co-showrunner on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'.