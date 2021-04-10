STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Chadwick Boseman was 'not interested in being a movie star', says Viola Davis

The 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' stars both made history at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the awards for lead actors, supporting actors going to non-white nominees.

Published: 10th April 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Viola Davis. (File photo | AP)

Actress Viola Davis (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Emmy-winning actor Viola Davis recently opened up about her late costar Chadwick Boseman and heaped praises on the actor for his integrity and authenticity.

As per People magazine, the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor discussed her role as Ma Rainey in the 2020 film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', and also spoke about the 'Black Panther' star's legacy in an upcoming OWN Spotlight special with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

"What I'll remember about his legacy is his integrity," Davis told Winfrey in a People exclusive clip from the conversation.

She continued, "There's not a lot of integrity out there. I think it takes a lot of courage to be authentic."

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' was Boseman's final film before his demise last August, and Davis believes that throughout his impressive career, the actor wasn't concerned with the fame he acquired.

"I just felt that he was not interested in being a movie star as much as he was concerned with being a really great artist," Davis admitted.

The 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' stars both made history at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the awards for lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor, and supporting actress going to nonwhite nominees.

Davis became the first black woman to win best female actor in a leading role twice, and Boseman was honoured with a posthumous win for best male actor in a leading role. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf.

"If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman," Ledward said.

Boseman and Davis both scored nominations at the 93rd Oscars for Best Actor and Best Actress. This is Boseman's first Oscar nomination. OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis will air on April 16 at 10 pm ET/PT on OWN. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chadwick Boseman Viola Davis
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp