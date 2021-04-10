STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HBO Max announces 'Magic Mike' competition series

Actor Channing Tatum, who headlined the 2012 movie, and director Steven Soderberg will serve as executive producer on the show, tentatively titled "The Real Magic Mike".

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streamer HBO Max has ordered a reality competition series from the makers of the "Magic Mike" movies.

Actor Channing Tatum, who headlined the 2012 movie, and director Steven Soderberg will serve as executive producer on the show, tentatively titled "The Real Magic Mike".

Described as "exhilarating" and "sexy", the unscripted competition series "will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes", the streamer said in a statement.

The series will feature 10 men who have "lost their magic" competing for a cash prize and a chance to perform at the Magic Mike Live stage show in Las Vegas.

Eureka Productions and Warner Bros Unscripted Television are producing the project in association with Warner Horizon.

A casting search for contestants is currently underway in the US.

The series will debut on HBO Max later this year.

"From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

"We're excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out," she added.

"Magic Mike", which released in 2012, was based on Tatum's own experiences as a stripper before he made it big as a Hollywood actor.

The movie also featured Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Cody Horn, Olivia Munn, Matt Bomer, Riley Keough, Joe Manganiello, and Adam Rodriguez.

A sequel, titled "Magic Mike XXL" and directed by Gregory Jacobs, was released in 2015 and performed well at the box office.

The franchise also spawned a Las Vegas stage show, which was launched in 2017.

