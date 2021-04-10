STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Paramount delays release of 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Mission: Impossible 7'

As per Variety, in total, 10 films' release dates were shuffled, with three of them starring Cruise.

Published: 10th April 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Cruise in Top Gun

Tom Cruise in Top Gun

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Paramount made a number of changes to its release date calendar recently by delaying the opening of several major films. Actor Tom Cruise's highly-anticipated movies 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7', among many other tentpoles will not be making it to theatres this summer.

As per Variety, in total, 10 films' release dates were shuffled, with three of them starring Cruise.

'Top Gun: Maverick' is flying to November 19, 2021, from its previous date of July 2, 2021. 'Mission: Impossible 7,' which had its spot taken by 'Top Gun,' is getting pushed to next year, from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022. Its sequel 'Mission: Impossible 8,' originally dated for November 4, 2022, is moving to July 7, 2023.

The upcoming outing 'Dungeons and Dragons' starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page has moved from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

The fourth installment in the 'Jackass' franchise has been delayed from September 3, 2021, to October 22, 2021.

The 'G.I. Joe' spinoff 'Snake Eyes' starring Henry Golding is the only movie to jump forward. It will release three months earlier on July 23, 2021, instead of October 22, 2021.

Four previously undated movies were added to the release calendar. An untitled movie about the Bee Gees will bow on November 4, 2022, the next 'Star Trek' film will release on June 9, 2023, 'The Shrinking of Treehorn' will open on November 10, 2023, and an untitled film starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski will hit the big screen on November 17, 2023.

Amid Paramount's release date shake-up, Universal and Blumhouse moved up 'The Forever Purge', the latest in the horror franchise, one week from July 9, 2021, to July 2, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mission: Impossible 7 Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp