Paul Dano joins cast of Steven Spielberg’s next

Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who previously worked with the director on movies like Munich and Lincoln.

Published: 10th April 2021

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg

By Express News Service

Paul Dano, who is known for his roles in films like There Will Be Blood and 12 Years Of Slave, is the latest addition to the cast of Steven Spielberg’s next feature film.

The film, according to reports, is based on the childhood experience of the director in Arizona. Though the plot details are scarce at the moment, the film will reportedly focus on the main character as a young child and teen.

The film explores the protagonist’s relationship with his parents and it is set in different periods. Reportedly, Dano will be seen as the protagonist’s father.

He joins actors Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, who will be playing versions of Spielberg’s mother and uncle, respectively. 

Each of the characters will have a unique voice separate from the real people who serve as the inspiration.

The project will be Spielberg’s follow-up film to his West Side Story remake, which is expected to release this year. The film will start shooting later this year with an expectation that it will be released sometime in 2022.

Spielberg will produce the project with Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.Dano will next feature as DC villain The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ much-awaited The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero.

