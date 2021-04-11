STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Apple series 'Five Days at Memorial' adds actor Cornelius Smith Jr to cast

Written by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, the series is set at a New Orleans hospital in the five days after Hurricane Katrina made landfall.

Published: 11th April 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Cornelius Smith Jr

Hollywood actor Cornelius Smith Jr

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Cornelius Smith Jr will feature opposite Vera Farmiga and Adepero Oduye in limited series "Five Days at Memorial" for Apple TV Plus.

The show, which will chronicle the events in the immediate aftermath of 2005's Hurricane Katrina in the US, is based on non-fiction book "Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital" by Pulitzer Prize winner Sheri Fink.

Written by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, the series is set at a New Orleans hospital in the five days after Hurricane Katrina made landfall.

Amid rising flood waters, stifling heat and failing power, exhausted caregivers at the hospital were forced to make life-and-death decisions that would haunt them in the years to come.

Smith Jr will essay the role of Dr Bryant King, an internist and one of the few doctors of color at the hospital, who finds himself very much in the middle of the crisis.

Farmiga will play Dr Anna Pou, the doctor on duty at Memorial when the storm hit, while Oduye will star as Karen Wynn, the nurse manager of the hospital's intensive care unit and the head of its ethics committee.

Ridley and Cuse will also serve as directors for the series with Fink on board as the producer.

ABC Signature is the studio.

Smith is best known for his series-regular role as Marcus Walker on ABC show "Scandal".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cornelius Smith Jr Five Days at Memorial
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp