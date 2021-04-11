STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cameron Diaz opens up on friendship with Drew Barrymore

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz said one of her greatest moments in life is the friendship she shares with Drew Barrymore.

Published: 11th April 2021

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Cameron Diaz said one of her greatest moments in life is the friendship she shares with Drew Barrymore.

Talking about the "Charlie's Angels" reunion, Barrymore, on her show "The Drew Barrymore Show" said: "As long as the fans love it, I want more from us we can do anything and everything together."

To this, Diaz replied: "I always say 'never say never' and I feel that in some way there is never a time when we are not going to be connected and I can't wait for us to come back together and share that love once more."

She added: "I can't wait to grow old with you and experience our life together because one of the greatest moments of my life is our friendship and when I think about you, I literally start to cry. I think you're so special and your birthday every year is one of my most favourite times of the year."

Barrymore credited Diaz for making her a "better person".

"You've seen me through everything both ugly and beautiful. I can't wait to grow old with you together," she said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

