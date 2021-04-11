STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Matthew Perry posts 'Friends' reunion green room pic, deletes it

Matthew Perry seemed to be in an unguarded pose with his mouth hanging open as the makeup artist brushed his face.

Published: 11th April 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom "Friends", posted a picture from his green room of the much-hyped upcoming reunion special of the show. However, he promptly took the post down within a few minutes on Saturday.

According to thesun.co.uk, the post had image of the actor getting his make-up done. Perry seemed to be in an unguarded pose with his mouth hanging open as the makeup artist brushed his face.

The actor had captioned the image with trademark Chandler Bing wit. "Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends," he had written, according to the Sun website.

In the one-hour special episode, Perry will join co-stars Jennifer Aniston (who plays Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), and Matt Le Blanc (Joey Tribbiani).

The highly-anticipated unscripted episode was expected to be aired in 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic.

