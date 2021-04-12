Justin Timberlake to play Chuck Barris  

By Express News Service

Justin Timberlake is all set to star in a new drama series about game show host Chuck Barris. Apple Studios acquired the series and will release the show on its streaming platform Apple TV+. Barris, the late TV host is known for his work on some classic 60s and 70s shows.

However, Barris made headlines after the release of his autobiography in 1984, in which he alleged that he worked as a CIA assassin during his time on television and that his work as a game show host was a cover.

According to Deadline, the new series will explore the autobiography, titled Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and it will be jointly produced by Miramax. The show will be run by David Hollander.