STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones 5  

Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the newest addition to the cast of Indiana Jones 5.

Published: 12th April 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the newest addition to the cast of Indiana Jones 5. Lucasfilm announced in a press release that the Fleabag creator will co-star with Harrison Ford in the yet-untitled fifth film.

James Mangold will be taking over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four Indiana Jones movies. The film will bring back legendary composer John Williams after Raiders of the Lost Ark.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time greats,” Mangold said in a statement. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Waller-Bridge won three Emmys in 2019 for Fleabag, in which she plays the title character, in addition to being the creator and head writer. She also served as showrunner, head writer and executive producer on the BBC series Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Pheobe will be seen next opposite Donald Glover in a remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith for New Regency and Amazon Prime Video.

Ford most recently starred in The Call of the Wild and reprised his role as Han Solo for a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Indiana Jones 5 was previously slated for release this summer, but was pushed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathleen Kennedy, Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers on the film, which is now scheduled for release in theaters on July 29, 2022.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phoebe Waller-Bridge James Mangold
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp