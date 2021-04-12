Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones 5  

By Express News Service

Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the newest addition to the cast of Indiana Jones 5. Lucasfilm announced in a press release that the Fleabag creator will co-star with Harrison Ford in the yet-untitled fifth film.

James Mangold will be taking over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four Indiana Jones movies. The film will bring back legendary composer John Williams after Raiders of the Lost Ark.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time greats,” Mangold said in a statement. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Waller-Bridge won three Emmys in 2019 for Fleabag, in which she plays the title character, in addition to being the creator and head writer. She also served as showrunner, head writer and executive producer on the BBC series Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Pheobe will be seen next opposite Donald Glover in a remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith for New Regency and Amazon Prime Video.

Ford most recently starred in The Call of the Wild and reprised his role as Han Solo for a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Indiana Jones 5 was previously slated for release this summer, but was pushed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathleen Kennedy, Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers on the film, which is now scheduled for release in theaters on July 29, 2022.

