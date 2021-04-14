STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Comedian Mo Amer joins Dwayne Johnson in DC's 'Black Adam'

The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate and young actor Bodhi Sabongui.

Published: 14th April 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Dwayne Johnson in 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson in 'Black Adam' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Stand-up comedian Mo Amer is the latest addition to the cast of Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson-led superhero movie "Black Adam".

The New Line and DC's much-anticipated action-adventure film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Mo Amer, whose real name is Mohammed Mustafa Amer, is known for his Netflix comedy special "Mo Amer: The Vagabond" and the award-winning Hulu sitcom "Ramy".

Details about his role in the "Black Adam" movie are under wraps.

The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power.

He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate and young actor Bodhi Sabongui.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mo Amer Dwayne Johnson Black Adam DC DC Movies
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp