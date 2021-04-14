Demi Lovato's eating disorder comedy pilot gets NBC order

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-actor Demi Lovato's comedy series about a group of people with eating disorders is getting a pilot order at NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old actor is set to star and executive produce the project, titled 'Hungry', which follows "friends who belong to a food issues group and help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

Other executive producers on the single-camera comedy include Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin.

The 'Stone Cold' songstress has been open about having an eating disorder herself in the past.

Lovato told ABC News in 2011, "I was compulsively overeating when I was 8 years old.So, I guess, for the past 10 years I've had a really unhealthy relationship with food."

The 'Sonny With A Chance' star has also said that when she was working on 'Camp Rock' as a teenage Disney Channel star, she was bullied about her weight by her classmates, which in turn led to bulimia.

"I was performing concerts on an empty stomach," "I was losing my voice from purging," she said.

If the project is greenlit to the series, it will mark Lovato's first regular TV role since she starred in Disney Channel's 2009 series 'Sonny With a Chance.'