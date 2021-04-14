Serena Williams signs first-look TV deal with Amazon

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tennis star Serena Williams has inked a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios.

As per the pact, the 39-year-old sportswoman, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, will create scripted and unscripted projects for the studio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first project from the deal is an untitled docuseries that will chronicle Williams' personal and professional life.

"I'm very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios - they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience," Williams said.

"I have a lot of stories I'm eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world," she added.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, hailed Williams as one of the "most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation".

"We're incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide," she added.

Amazon Studios will produce the docuseries along with Plum Pictures and Goalhanger Films.

Williams will serve as executive producer alongside Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.