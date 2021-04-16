STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Snoop Dogg boards cast of Jamie Foxx-led vampire comedy film 'Day Shift'

Published: 16th April 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Snoop Dogg performs onstage at an exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg performs onstage at an exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflix's Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie "Day Shift".

According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ensemble.

Previously announced stars include Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey and C.S.Lee.

"Day Shift" will mark the directorial debut of JJ Perry, who has worked as second unit director and stunt coordinator on movies like "Fast & Furious 9", "The Fate of the Furious", "Bloodshot", and the "John Wick" franchise.

Tyler Tice has penned the script with the latest revisions by Shay Hatten.

The story is about a hard-working blue-collar dad (Foxx) who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted eight-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski will produce the movie along with Jason Spitz through their banner 87Eleven Entertainment.

Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick are also producing.

Foxx is executive producing with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter.

